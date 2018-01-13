Massachusetts firemen deliver baby boy

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. - Three Massachusetts firemen helped deliver a baby boy Thursday afternoon, Newburyport Fire Department Chief Christopher LeClaire announced Friday.
Humphrey Matombo, of Haverhill, pulled into Fire Station 2 and asked firefighters for help, saying his wife was in labor.
Firefighters realized the family wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time, as the baby’s head was already crowning. Firefighters Robert Morse, John Stomboly and Joshua Mesina delivered the baby boy.
Paramedics Mike Gallant, Bob Piepiora and Keith Gauvreau and EMT Chris Slavit, of Atlantic Ambulance Service, took the mother and her baby boy to Anna Jaques Hospital.
“This was the first time any of these three firefighters have delivered a baby while on duty at the fire department,” LeClaire said. “This was truly outstanding work by our guys and something I’m sure they will always remember.”
Mother Memory Chihwayi and baby Jayden were doing well in the hospital Friday afternoon and are both healthy. Jayden Matombo was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Nice work! These fine men from @NewburyportFD Station 2 helped delivery a baby that just couldn't hold off until mom and dad got to the hospital! The story tonight on Boston 25 News pic.twitter.com/WqTvgiNmBB— Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) January 12, 2018
