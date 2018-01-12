Massive indoor water park opens Friday in North Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The high temperature is expected to be 47 degrees Friday in Grand Prairie, Texas, but that will not deter the grand opening of an 80,000-square-foot indoor waterpark.
Epicwaters opens at 10 a.m. CT, and while 13 mph winds outside will make 32 degrees feel like 29 when the park opens, the water will be warm at the North Texas park, WFAA reported.
The park will feature 11 waterslides, an outdoor wave pool, a surf simulator, an arcade and a lazy river. Food and beverages also will be sold.
The park, with a retractable roof, was funded by the taxpayers of Grand Prairie.
The is part of a larger complex that includes a fitness center, theater and media center, KTRK reported.
Enjoy our FIRST commercial!! We can't wait to open our doors and share the year-round waterpark excitement with all of you!Posted by Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark on Friday, October 27, 2017
