Michelle Williams was paid less than Mark Wahlberg for ‘All the Money in the World' reshoots

When actors for the film “All the Money in the World” were called back for reshoots, the female lead got paid less than the male lead, according to media reports.

Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and the other cast were recalled after decisions were made to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer.

Plummer stepped into the role of J. Paul Getty after allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey came to light.

The Washington Post reported in November that Wahlberg was paid nearly $2 million for the reshoots over 10 days. Williams and the other actors, including Plummer, were paid much less for their time.

USAToday reported that the pay rate was broken down to $1.5 million for Wahlberg and less than $1,000 for Williams, who earned the $80 per diem rate.

Williams told USAToday in December, “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

The cast agreed to their pay rate, The Post reported, but Wahlberg and his agents pushed for a higher payday and the studio agreed. Williams was not told about the pay differences, USAToday reported.

The entire reshoot, which happened over the Thanksgiving holiday, cost producers $10 million, USAToday reported.

Scott, according to USAToday, was not paid for the extra work to get the film out by its Christmas planned release.

Other stars are taking to social media to comment on the pay differences, not only in “All the Money in the World,” but across the board in Hollywood as well, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018 Agencies have to stop being complicit in the underpayment of their clients. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 10, 2018 Michelle Williams was paid 1% of what her male co-star made on her latest film. This is totally unacceptable. https://t.co/xE5ZNqjcrA — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 10, 2018 Outrageously unfair- but it’s always been like this. I was never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received: Wahlberg got $1.5M for 'All the Money' reshoot, Williams paid less than $1,000 https://t.co/LrOjrHVjcp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 10, 2018 Infuriating on so many levels. Williams carries & elevates ATMITW. https://t.co/JzQZS9XBA5 — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 10, 2018

Williams and Plummer were Golden Globes nominees for their performances. Wahlberg, who was named the highest paid actor by Forbes, was not.

“All the Money in the World” has brought in only $20.2 million over its first two weeks.

