  • Mom left speechless at Navy daughter's Christmas homecoming

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    She didn’t seem sure as to why she was getting a full-length mirror for Christmas, but it was what was reflected in the glass that mattered.

    On the night before Christmas, a Navy mom got the surprise of her lifetime and the video of her daughter’s homecoming has gone viral with more than 8 million views on Twitter.

    The mother, who was not identified by Fox News, was told to stand up, close her eyes and unwrap the mirror.

    It then took a moment or two for her to notice her sailor daughter standing behind the couch reflected in the gift. But as soon as she realized what was happening, or rather who was there, she started screaming.

    Watch the video below, or click here.

