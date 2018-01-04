Moose licks car clean of snow, road salt

VICTORY, Vt. - That’s one wild way to get the snow and salt off of a car.
A Vermont family had some help clearing the snow from their vehicle recently thanks to a moose, WCAX reported.
The moose “cleaned” the Dunn family car from snow and salt by licking the vehicle.
WCAX called it a “Northeast Kingdom (Vermont) car wash.”
The video isn’t the first time the moose helped clean the road salt off the car. It knew a good thing when it found it and had stopped by over the past few days, WCAX reported.
