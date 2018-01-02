Must see: Freeway chickens cause traffic backup

DOWNEY, Calif. - If traffic in southern California isn’t bad enough, they didn’t need bird brains to bring cars to a standstill.
(No we’re not going with the “Why did the chicken cross the road” spiel this time.)
Police responded to the 605 Freeway around 6 a.m. local time to round up two dozen chickens before they became tenderized cutlets, KTLA reported.
@NBCLA, our officers are working hard to rescue as many chickens as possible right now before they become “fast” food on the freeway. https://t.co/UoJvryrJCE— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018
The question was: How did they get there?
>>Related: Boy wants to get his chicken hug, but chicken needs to make sure it's really him
The California Highway Patrol believes they may have fallen off a truck.
One lane of a ramp to the highway had to be closed for about an hour as CHP officers ran around collecting the birds from the fowled roadway, KTLA reported.
This actual footage taken by motorcycle officer C. Lillie begs the question, “why DID the chickens cross the road?” Because they obviously did not want to become “fast food” on an LA area freeway, of course! pic.twitter.com/mixsaO1D0Y— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018
Several of the chickens were injured and are to be euthanized.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}