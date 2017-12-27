Must watch: Amish man skis behind horse and buggy

MORLEY, Mich. - That’s one way to have fun in the snow.
Tara Hayward posted video that’s going around news sites and social media of an Amish person who hooked a line up to a horse and buggy and strapped on what looks like a pair of skis, WWTV reported.
It happened near Morley, Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Hayward said in the now-viral post that she came across the scene on Christmas Day. She added the simple hashtag #PureMichigan.
While the scene may be odd for those who don’t live in the area, Hayward told WWTV it’s not that strange for her town.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
