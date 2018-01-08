NAACP to protest Trump at national championship

0

ATLANTA - The NAACP said it plans to lead a protest against President Donald Trump in Atlanta outside Monday’s college football national championship game, which Trump is expected to attend.

“Trump has made a terrible decision and is disrupting (the game) with his presence,” the NAACP’s local chapter said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We respect those who choose to do so, and we fully expect some groups who will be protesting outside the game.”

The group did not say exactly where members will protest.

“We are presently working with a number of civil rights/social justice organizations and we will share additional plans as appropriate,” the NAACP said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that Trump plans to attend the championship game between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. His decision led to changes in security and travel plans.

His visit comes almost exactly a year after Trump tweeted that Atlanta is “horrible” and “crime infested,” drawing heavy pushback from several local officials.

In an appearance on MSNBC Sunday, Richard Rose, the president of the Atlanta NAACP chapter, referenced those comments and sent a message to Trump: if Atlanta is “so bad, don’t come,” he said.

The NAACP said protesters should wave white towels to mock the title of “snowflake” often bestowed on Trump’s critics.

