NASCAR fans receive gifts at annual Undeck the Hall event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The gift-giving is not over for NASCAR fans.
Fans were permitted to take a gift off one of the many decorated trees Tuesday at the eighth-annual Undeck the Hall tradition at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
The gifts fans may have found included autographed souvenirs, die-cast cars, race tickets and more. NASCAR tickets were the first to go.
With it being Dale Earnhardt Junior's final season, some fans were looking for items signed by Junior.
Some fans have been lined up outside @NASCARHall since 10 p.m.! 'Undeck the Halls' starts in a few minutes! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/YyRnv9IqSu— Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) December 26, 2017
Doors opened Tuesday at 10 a.m., but fans started lining up outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame Monday night.
The event is free with paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
“I got (my son) this book,” said Danielle Hawn, who makes it an annual tradition with her 6-year-old son. “Hopefully he likes the NASCAR book because he wanted to pick the NASCAR game himself.”
The executive director for NASCAR said the event is a way to give back to their fans.
They stay open until all the gifts are gone.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}