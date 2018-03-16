0 NCAA Mens tournament 2018: Time, channel, odds for March Madness

It’s that time.

The Men’s NCAA basketball tournament begins on Thursday, as millions fill out their brackets and try to figure out a way to watch the games from their desks at work.

March Madness will see 68 teams vie for one of two spots in the April 2 championship game.

Office pool betting has begun in earnest and according to the America Gaming Association, the NCAA tournament is one of the most illegally bet on sporting events of the year. The AGA estimates that only 3 percent of March Madness wagers (about $300 million) will be placed legally.

So how does this all work? Here’s a look at what time the games will be played, what channel, how to fill out a bracket, the odds on winning the whole thing, and more.

When does it start?

The tournament actually started on Tuesday with two of the “First Four” games. The First Four are games played by the eight weakest teams (at least on paper) in the tournament.

On Tuesday, Radford and St. Bonaventure were winners. On Wednesday, Texas Southern and Syracuse both came out on top.

What channel is it on?

The games are broadcast on several channels so fans can see their favorite teams play and networks can make money. CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT will broadcast the games. The championship game will be on TBS. Galavision will provide Spanish language coverage.

How do I fill out an NCAA tournament bracket?

You can click here to fill out a printable bracket to keep up with your picks. ESPN offers a bracket contest where you fill out a bracket and compete with millions of others trying to pick the winner. No one has ever picked every game correctly in the ESPN bracket contest. (Can you say upset?)

How can I watch the tournament without cable?

You can stream the games live by clicking here. It is the NCAA March Madness Live app.

Boss Button

Watching the games at work? Then you could need a “Boss Button” to keep your nosy employer from seeing you enjoy the games. The button, one of which is on the March Madness website, lets you one-click to replace the game with a fake screenshot of something more work-appropriate when the boss (read: killjoy) strolls through the office.

What channel is truTV on my television?

Many of the games will be broadcast on the cable channel truTV. Below is a guide to finding the station on your cable network. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator by clicking here.

What is the schedule?

Here is the schedule of games, times and the channel they are being broadcast on.

First Round – Thursday (All times are ET)

(10) Oklahoma vs. (7) Rhode Island

12:15 p.m.

CBS

(14) Wright State vs. (3) Tennessee

12:40 p.m.

truTV

(13) UNCG vs. (4) Gonzaga

1:30 p.m.

TNT

(16) Penn vs. (1) Kansas

2 p.m.

TBS

(15) Iona vs. (2) Duke

2:45 p.m.

CBS

(11) Loyola-Chicago vs. (6) Miami (Fla.)

3:10 p.m.

truTV

(12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Ohio State

4 p.m.

TNT

(9) NC State vs. (8) Seton Hall

4:30 p.m.

TBS

(16) Radford vs. (1) Villanova

6:45 p.m.

TNT

(12) Davidson vs. (5) Kentucky

7:10 p.m.

CBS

(11) San Diego State vs. (6) Houston

7:20 p.m.

TBS

(14) Stephen F. Austin vs. (3) Texas Tech

7:27 p.m.

truTV

(9) Alabama vs. (8) Virginia Tech

9:20 p.m.

TNT

(13) Buffalo vs. (4) Arizona

9:40 p.m.

CBS

(14) Montana vs. (3) Michigan

9:50 p.m.

TBS

(11) St. Bonaventure vs. (6) Florida

9:55 p.m.

truTV

First Round – Friday

(10) Providence vs. (7) Texas A&M

12:15 p.m.

CBS

(15) CSU Fullerton vs. (2) Purdue

12:40 p.m.

truTV

(13) Marshall vs. (4) Wichita State

1:30 p.m.

TNT

(15) Georgia State vs. (2) Cincinnati

2 p.m.

TBS

(15) Lipscomb vs. (2) UNC

2:45 p.m.

CBS

(10) Butler vs. (7) Arkansas

3:10 p.m.

truTV

(12) Murray State vs. (5) West Virginia

4 p.m.

TNT

(10) Texas vs. (7) Nevada

4:30 p.m.

TBS

(9) Kansas State vs. (8) Creighton

6:50 p.m.

TNT

(14) Bucknell vs. (3) Michigan State

7:10 p.m.

CBS

(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Xavier

7:20 p.m.

TBS

(13) Charleston vs. (4) Auburn

7:27 p.m.

truTV

(16) UMBC vs. (1) Virginia

9:20 p.m.

TNT

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) TCU

9:40 p.m.

CBS

(9) Florida State vs. (8) Missouri

9:50 p.m.

TBS

(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Clemson

9:57 p.m.

truTV

Below is the schedule for games in the second round, the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, the Final Four and the championship game. Check back here for an updated list of games as the tournament progresses.

Second round: Saturday, March 17

(1) Villanova vs. (9) Alabama

12:10 p.m.

CBS

(2) Duke vs. (7) Rhode Island

2:45 p.m.

CBS

(5) Kentucky vs. (13) Buffalo

5:15 p.m.

CBS

(3) Tennessee vs. (11) Loyola

6:10 p.m.

TNT

1 Kansas vs. (8) Seton Hall

7:10 p.m.

TBS

(4) Gonzaga vs. (5) Ohio State

7:45 p.m.

CBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (6) Florida

8:40 p.m.

TNT

(3) Michigan vs. (6) Houston

9:40 p.m.

TBS

Second round: Sunday, March 18

12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)

6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)

7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)

7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)

8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)

9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)

7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)

9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)

7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)

9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)

8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)

4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)

8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)

National Championship: Monday, April 2

9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)

What are the odds?

So, who will likely win the tournament? According to the online betting site Bovada, Villanova is the best bet.

Here are the odds for each team. If you are not sure how to bet on the games but want to give it a go, there’s a primer on the site to help you.

Villanova +600

Virginia +650

Duke +800

Michigan State +1100

Kansas +1200

Purdue +1200

Cincinnati +1200

Arizona +1200

Michigan +1400

North Carolina +1400

Xavier +1500

Gonzaga +1500

Kentucky +1600

West Virginia +2500

Texas Tech +4000

Tennessee +4000

Wichita State +4000

Missouri +5500

Auburn +6000

Ohio State +8000

Florida +9000

Houston +10000

Providence +10000

Rhode Island +15000

Texas A&M +15000

TCU +15000

Clemson +15000

Miami +15000

Oklahoma +20000

San Diego State +20000

Virginia Tech +20000

Arkansas +25000

Alabama +2000

Davidson +25000

Seton Hall +25000

Texas +25000

Loyola +25000

NC State +25000

Syracuse +25000

Butler +30000

UCLA +30000

Creighton +35000

Florida State +35000

Arizona State +50000

Kansas State +50000

Marshall +50000

Montana +50000

Nevada +50000

New Mexico State +50000

Stephen F. Austin +50000

Wright State +50000

Bucknell +70000

UMBC +100000

Buffalo +100000

Cal State Fullerton +100000

Charleston +100000

Georgia State +100000

Iona +100000

Lipscomb +100000

LIU Brooklyn +100000

Murray State +100000

North Carolina Central +100000

UNC Greensboro +100000

Pennsylvania +100000

Radford +100000

South Dakota State +100000

St. Bonaventure +100000

Texas Southern +100000

