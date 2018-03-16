NCAA Mens tournament 2018: Time, channel, odds for March Madness

It’s that time.
The Men’s NCAA basketball tournament begins on Thursday, as millions fill out their brackets and try to figure out a way to watch the games from their desks at work.
March Madness will see 68 teams vie for one of two spots in the April 2 championship game.
Office pool betting has begun in earnest and according to the America Gaming Association, the NCAA tournament is one of the most illegally bet on sporting events of the year. The AGA estimates that only 3 percent of March Madness wagers (about $300 million) will be placed legally.
So how does this all work? Here’s a look at what time the games will be played, what channel, how to fill out a bracket, the odds on winning the whole thing, and more.
When does it start?
The tournament actually started on Tuesday with two of the “First Four” games. The First Four are games played by the eight weakest teams (at least on paper) in the tournament.
On Tuesday, Radford and St. Bonaventure were winners. On Wednesday, Texas Southern and Syracuse both came out on top.
What channel is it on?
The games are broadcast on several channels so fans can see their favorite teams play and networks can make money. CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT will broadcast the games. The championship game will be on TBS. Galavision will provide Spanish language coverage.
How do I fill out an NCAA tournament bracket?
You can click here to fill out a printable bracket to keep up with your picks. ESPN offers a bracket contest where you fill out a bracket and compete with millions of others trying to pick the winner. No one has ever picked every game correctly in the ESPN bracket contest. (Can you say upset?)
How can I watch the tournament without cable?
You can stream the games live by clicking here. It is the NCAA March Madness Live app.
Boss Button
Watching the games at work? Then you could need a “Boss Button” to keep your nosy employer from seeing you enjoy the games. The button, one of which is on the March Madness website, lets you one-click to replace the game with a fake screenshot of something more work-appropriate when the boss (read: killjoy) strolls through the office.
What channel is truTV on my television?
Many of the games will be broadcast on the cable channel truTV. Below is a guide to finding the station on your cable network. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator by clicking here.
AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 204, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)
SlingTV: Click Here
PlayStation VUE: Click Here
Time Warner Cable: Click Here to search by zip code
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click Here to search by zip code
Charter Cable: Click Here to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click Here to search by zip code
Bright House Networks: Click Here to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click Here to search by zip code
Cable One: Click Here to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click Here to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click Here to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click Here to search by zip code
What is the schedule?
Here is the schedule of games, times and the channel they are being broadcast on.
First Round – Thursday (All times are ET)
(10) Oklahoma vs. (7) Rhode Island
12:15 p.m.
CBS
(14) Wright State vs. (3) Tennessee
12:40 p.m.
truTV
(13) UNCG vs. (4) Gonzaga
1:30 p.m.
TNT
(16) Penn vs. (1) Kansas
2 p.m.
TBS
(15) Iona vs. (2) Duke
2:45 p.m.
CBS
(11) Loyola-Chicago vs. (6) Miami (Fla.)
3:10 p.m.
truTV
(12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Ohio State
4 p.m.
TNT
(9) NC State vs. (8) Seton Hall
4:30 p.m.
TBS
(16) Radford vs. (1) Villanova
6:45 p.m.
TNT
(12) Davidson vs. (5) Kentucky
7:10 p.m.
CBS
(11) San Diego State vs. (6) Houston
7:20 p.m.
TBS
(14) Stephen F. Austin vs. (3) Texas Tech
7:27 p.m.
truTV
(9) Alabama vs. (8) Virginia Tech
9:20 p.m.
TNT
(13) Buffalo vs. (4) Arizona
9:40 p.m.
CBS
(14) Montana vs. (3) Michigan
9:50 p.m.
TBS
(11) St. Bonaventure vs. (6) Florida
9:55 p.m.
truTV
First Round – Friday
(10) Providence vs. (7) Texas A&M
12:15 p.m.
CBS
(15) CSU Fullerton vs. (2) Purdue
12:40 p.m.
truTV
(13) Marshall vs. (4) Wichita State
1:30 p.m.
TNT
(15) Georgia State vs. (2) Cincinnati
2 p.m.
TBS
(15) Lipscomb vs. (2) UNC
2:45 p.m.
CBS
(10) Butler vs. (7) Arkansas
3:10 p.m.
truTV
(12) Murray State vs. (5) West Virginia
4 p.m.
TNT
(10) Texas vs. (7) Nevada
4:30 p.m.
TBS
(9) Kansas State vs. (8) Creighton
6:50 p.m.
TNT
(14) Bucknell vs. (3) Michigan State
7:10 p.m.
CBS
(16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Xavier
7:20 p.m.
TBS
(13) Charleston vs. (4) Auburn
7:27 p.m.
truTV
(16) UMBC vs. (1) Virginia
9:20 p.m.
TNT
(11) Syracuse vs. (6) TCU
9:40 p.m.
CBS
(9) Florida State vs. (8) Missouri
9:50 p.m.
TBS
(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Clemson
9:57 p.m.
truTV
Below is the schedule for games in the second round, the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, the Final Four and the championship game. Check back here for an updated list of games as the tournament progresses.
Second round: Saturday, March 17
(1) Villanova vs. (9) Alabama
12:10 p.m.
CBS
(2) Duke vs. (7) Rhode Island
2:45 p.m.
CBS
(5) Kentucky vs. (13) Buffalo
5:15 p.m.
CBS
(3) Tennessee vs. (11) Loyola
6:10 p.m.
TNT
1 Kansas vs. (8) Seton Hall
7:10 p.m.
TBS
(4) Gonzaga vs. (5) Ohio State
7:45 p.m.
CBS
(3) Texas Tech vs. (6) Florida
8:40 p.m.
TNT
(3) Michigan vs. (6) Houston
9:40 p.m.
TBS
Second round: Sunday, March 18
12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)
8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Friday, March 23
7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
What are the odds?
So, who will likely win the tournament? According to the online betting site Bovada, Villanova is the best bet.
Here are the odds for each team. If you are not sure how to bet on the games but want to give it a go, there’s a primer on the site to help you.
Villanova +600
Virginia +650
Duke +800
Michigan State +1100
Kansas +1200
Purdue +1200
Cincinnati +1200
Arizona +1200
Michigan +1400
North Carolina +1400
Xavier +1500
Gonzaga +1500
Kentucky +1600
West Virginia +2500
Texas Tech +4000
Tennessee +4000
Wichita State +4000
Missouri +5500
Auburn +6000
Ohio State +8000
Florida +9000
Houston +10000
Providence +10000
Rhode Island +15000
Texas A&M +15000
TCU +15000
Clemson +15000
Miami +15000
Oklahoma +20000
San Diego State +20000
Virginia Tech +20000
Arkansas +25000
Alabama +2000
Davidson +25000
Seton Hall +25000
Texas +25000
Loyola +25000
NC State +25000
Syracuse +25000
Butler +30000
UCLA +30000
Creighton +35000
Florida State +35000
Arizona State +50000
Kansas State +50000
Marshall +50000
Montana +50000
Nevada +50000
New Mexico State +50000
Stephen F. Austin +50000
Wright State +50000
Bucknell +70000
UMBC +100000
Buffalo +100000
Cal State Fullerton +100000
Charleston +100000
Georgia State +100000
Iona +100000
Lipscomb +100000
LIU Brooklyn +100000
Murray State +100000
North Carolina Central +100000
UNC Greensboro +100000
Pennsylvania +100000
Radford +100000
South Dakota State +100000
St. Bonaventure +100000
Texas Southern +100000
