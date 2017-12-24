New York's Plaza Hotel offering 'Home Alone 2' package

0

NEW YORK - It's been 25 years since the release of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan played a major role in the film, so it is offering a package that gives guests a chance to live it up like Kevin McAllister, who was played in the 1992 film by Macaulay Culkin.

Rates start at $895, just a little less than the $967 Kevin spent on room service.

Tim Curry will not be there to greet you as the concierge, and Donald Trump will be too busy to give you directions to the lobby. But on its website, the Plaza is promising a fun time, including a 1990s “inspired menu” in the Todd English Food Hall with upscale versions of childhood favorites.

Included in the package are an interactive photo booth experience, a commemorative limited edition paint can with all five “Home Alone” DVDs, a 25th anniversary backpack, and an in-room helping of an “over-the-top” ice cream sundae, similar to the one Kevin ate in the film.

Additional options include express passes to the Empire State Building’s 86th Floor main observatory, a four-hour limousine tour through New York, access to Wollman Rink and a personalized photographer to capture the trip’s highlights.

The package will be available to book through Oct. 29, 2018. Guests can make reservations for a hotel stay any time between now and Nov. 1, 2018.

And the Plaza concierge promises not to barge into your room.

