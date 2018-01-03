News anchors across U.S. wearing red in honor of Amanda Davis, stroke awareness

0

ATLANTA - Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis, who died of a sudden stroke last week at the age of 62, was honored by African-American female colleagues across the country, who wore red in her honor and to promote stroke awareness.

>> Read more trending news

The women posted tweets of themselves in the anchor chair wearing red under the hashtag #RedforAmanda.

Signs of a possible stroke include slurred speech, arm weakness and a partially drooping face, according to the American Heart Association.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is cut off. The longer the delay in treatment, the likelier the person will die.

African-American women are more likely to have a stroke than women in any other racial group and twice as likely as white women to have a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Black women are also more prone to severe strokes at younger ages.

The CDC said black women, compared to women in other racial groups, on average have higher blood pressure, consume more salt, suffer from Sickle-cell anemia and have greater rates of obesity and diabetes.

Davis was a longtime Atlanta news anchor, who waged a public battle with alcoholism, before retiring from Atlanta’s Fox affiliate, then returning to an on-air role at the CBS affiliate.

Davis’ funeral is at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. It’s open to the public, but the family has requested no video or photos.

I'm wearing #RedForAmanda Davis, the former CBS46 Atlanta anchor who died from a stroke last week. #StrokeAwareness fact: High blood pressure, a main risk factor for stroke, often starts at a younger age and is more severe in African-American women. #goredforwomen pic.twitter.com/kcQsp7JS6Z — Tearsa Smith WATE 6 (@TearsaSmith) January 2, 2018

Several news anchors nationwide are wearing #redforamanda today to honor ATL news anchor #AmandaDavis , who died Wednesday from complications after a stroke, and to raise awareness about stroke. Remember the word FAST. You could save a life...>>>https://t.co/P0MTnWjlVI #rva pic.twitter.com/5hIfUyr6Rm — Karla Redditte (@KarlaNBC12) January 2, 2018

@American_Heart: #Stroke affects the arteries leading to & within the brain. It's the #5 cause of death & leading cause of disability in the U.S.

Today I am wearing #RedForAmanda. Legendary #Atlanta TV anchor @AmandaCBS46 died suddenly from a massive stroke. #StrokeAwareness pic.twitter.com/am5UELWKGD — Iris St. Meran (@IrisOnTV) January 2, 2018

Today is public viewing for @AmandaCBS46 @Cityofatlanta news anchor, who died suddenly of a stroke



Nationwide, black female journalists wearing #RedforAmanda❤️&raising #StrokeAwareness



Know @American_Heart signs

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911 pic.twitter.com/SrjcFJHpYl — Beairshelle Edmé (@BeairshelleWNCN) January 2, 2018

Today I am wearing #RedforAmanda and #StrokeAwareness in honor of Amanda Davis, the CBS Atlanta news anchor who died from a massive stroke last week. Did you know #heartdisease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.? pic.twitter.com/2fUKKjMb9S — Rodneya Ross (@RodneyaRossWHIZ) January 2, 2018

Wearing #RedforAmanda and #StrokeAwareness in honor of late Atlanta news anchor, Amanda Davis.



*Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.



*64% of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease have no previous symptoms. pic.twitter.com/TgLSaq0xq0 — Jazmin Bailey (@JazminMBailey) January 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.