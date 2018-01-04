Nick Saban: 11 things to know about Alabama's coach

When Alabama meets Georgia in the National Championship game Monday, it will be the second time in seven seasons that the national title will come down to two SEC teams.
In both of those contests, Nick Saban was the coach of one of the teams playing for the title.
Saban, of course, is no stranger to national championships, but what do you know about the man who has led the Crimson Tide for the past decade?
Here are 11 things you may not know about Coach Saban.
- He was born on Halloween in 1951 in Fairmont, West Virginia
- He married Terry Constable in 1971. They met at a 4-H science camp when they were in middle school. They have two children.
- Saban made a cameo appearance as himself in the movie “The Blind Side.”
- He is a devout Catholic.
- He was fired once. It was when he was a coach at Ohio State.
- He has a foundation called Nick’s Kids. He and his wife, Terry, started the foundation to raise money for children who are mentally challenged. The foundation has raised more than $1 million.
- He coached the Miami Dolphins after he left his head coaching job at Louisiana State University. He left the NFL to come back to college coaching when he accepted the head coaching job at Alabama.
- Saban has won five national championships. The first was when he was coaching at LSU, and he won the other four during his time at Alabama.
- He has been the head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama; he also coached the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.
- His college coaching record includes 222 wins, 62 loses and 1 tie.
- He is known as a micromanager of sorts, down to an opinion about where the welcome tent should be placed during a football camp held on the UA campus.
