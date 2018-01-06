Officials work to stop ticket scammers ahead of national championship

0

ATLANTA - If you're looking for tickets to the national championship game in Atlanta, officials want you to make sure you know how to tell if they're the real deal.

Tickets for the game between Georgia and Alabama have reached record-breaking prices, and game officials are concerned scammers may look to cash in.

"Just be really, really careful," College Football Playoffs executive director Bill Hancock said.

For the first time ever, nearly all of the tickets will be digital, meaning if someone tries to sell you a paper ticket, it's almost certainly fake.

"I would say don't buy a ticket on the street, but if you do buy a ticket on the street and it's a paper ticket, there's a good chance it's not valid," Hancock said.

Tickets for the game start around $1,400 on resale websites. Fans say concerns about scammers could keep them from even attempting to go to the game.

"I'd be scared to try any other avenues other than StubHub, something reliable," Georgia fan Delwin Bobo said.

The Georgia attorney general is also warning fans about ticket scams and offers these tips:

Only buy from reputable sites, like StubHub.

Be especially wary of buying tickets on Craigslist.

Avoid wiring money to any seller, because that often means it's a scam.

Some fans said despite the risk, they're ready to see their team battle it out for the title.

"I paid for it. How much? Too much!" Alabama fan Susan Middleton said.

If you have tickets, make sure to have them pulled up on your phone when you walk up to the gate. That is the only way you will be able to get in.

