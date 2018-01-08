Storytelling and merchandising seem to go hand-and-hand for the executives at Disney and Pixar.
“Coco,” the winner of this year’s Golden Globe for Best Animation, is no exception.
There are the “skullectables” of the main characters, the stuffed animals and the action figures. But artists in Mexico are also seeing benefits from the Día de los Muertos-centered film about family.
Guitar makers in Paracho, Michoacán, Mexico are trying to keep up with the demand for their handmade guitars, which are similar to the ones animated in the film, KTRK reported.
Paracho is considered the capital of guitar makers.
About 200 guitars are made daily in the town, Diario reported and they’re shipping the musical instruments all around the world, with nods to the hit film like “Coco” inspired decorations.
“Coco” has grossed more than $550 million worldwide, Reuters reported.
The handmade guitars cost between $104 and $1,042 depending what type of wood is used, Reuters reported.
A company out of Spain is also selling limited-edition “Coco”-inspired guitars. Córdoba and Guitar Center have teamed up to sell the instruments in varying sizes, wood and cost.
