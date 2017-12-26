Plane from Georgia skids off icy taxiway in Boston

A JetBlue plane skidded off the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport Monday night after reportedly hitting a patch of ice, according to ABC News.
JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah encountered the ice about 7:15 p.m., when the plane landed at Logan. After skidding off the taxiway, spinning as it slid, the plane ending up facing the opposite direction.
The plane reportedly came to a stop between two taxiways.
No injuries were reported, according to a JetBlue spokesman.
Responding to air traffic controllers after the incident, one of the plane's pilots said, "Everything’s fine. We just skidded on the ice," according to an audio transcript.
When told that emergency personnel would be responding, the pilot said, "We just need a tow."
