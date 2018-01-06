  • Planes collide on tarmac at Toronto airport

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TORONTO - Two commercial airplanes collided on a tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday night, sparking a small fire and prompting the evacuation of dozens of passengers, CNN reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    A Sunwing Airlines aircraft backed out while being towed, hitting a WestJet plane that had arrived from Cancun and was waiting to proceed to a gate, officials said.

    There were 168 passengers and six crew members aboard the arriving airplane, according to Lauren Stewart, a WestJet spokeswoman. There were no passengers or crew on the Sunwing aircraft. It was being towed by a “ground handling service provider,” the airline tweeted.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories