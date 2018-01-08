  • Plenty of championship game tickets still available as fans balk at high prices

    By: Jennifer Brett, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The College Football Playoff National Championship Game kicks off in a matter of hours, and there’s lots of real estate still available inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    >> Read more trending news

    Following a spike immediately after Georgia’s historic Rose Bowl victory, prices fell quite a bit but have been holding steady. Inventory levels are too, suggesting fans are opting for their cozy couch or favorite barstool over a stadium seat starting in the four figures.

    Vivid Seats has tickets starting at $1,343 (a week ago the least expensive seat was more than $1,900). StubHub has seats starting at $1,450. Both sides list numerous offerings, indicating there’s no problem with supply. Demand – at these resale prices, anyway – is another thing.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories