Police arrest man accused of running mobile meth lab in White Castle

HOBART, Ind. - Police arrested a man Friday after discovering he had a mobile meth lab set up in a White Castle restaurant, according to investigators.
Indiana State Police are testing the chemicals they found in the “one pot” meth lab, which is a large bottle filled with chemicals covered by a thin sheet of plastic, according to WGN.
One person, who has not been identified, was arrested, and several others may have been involved, Hobart police Lt. James Gonzales told the Northwest Indiana Times.
Four officers were treated for exposure to the chemicals, according to WGN.
The restaurant passed a health inspection and was reopened at 6 p.m.
“We are proud of our White Castle team members who alerted local authorities about a suspicious customer, and thankful for the Hobart Police Department’s rapid response,” company Vice President Jamie Richardson told WGN. “We are grateful to be part of a community where everyone looks out for one another, and works together to keep our neighborhoods safe.”
