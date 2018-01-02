Police need help identifying woman found dead inside mall

0

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found dead inside of a mall just before Christmas.

The body of the unidentified Asian woman was found Dec. 21 in a vacant vendor space in the food court of Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

A maintenance worker said he was doing a routine inspection of the unit and that the side door to the restaurant was locked. He climbed over the counter to inspect the space. The woman’s body was found in a backroom.

A responding officer wrote in a police report that the woman had black hair and was wearing a black mesh-style jumpsuit. Her black tennis shoes were lying next to her feet.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, authorities said.

Police said the woman’s death is not considered a criminal homicide. Authorities want to identify her to begin looking into her past, the people she associated with and the timeline leading up to the discovery of her body.

The woman is believed to have been 20-30 years old, 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on the woman was asked to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters hoping to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

