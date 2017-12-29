Police: Florida man rigs door to electrocute his wife

0

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County man was arrested Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee after deputies said he tried to electrocute his wife.

Michael Scott Wilson, 32, faces charges of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and grand theft of a firearm, deputies said.

Deputies were called Tuesday to a home at 110 White Hall Drive in Palm Coast after the homeowner said he was worried about statements Wilson made about not letting a child touch the front door, investigators said.

Deputies said they noticed the door had burn marks and appeared to be barricaded, so a deputy kicked in the door and noticed an electrical device was hooked up to the top lock and lower door handle.

Deputies said it was apparent that Wilson rigged the door in an attempt to electrocute or cause serious bodily injury to whoever opened the door.

Wilson is also accused of stealing a firearm inside the Palm Coast home, deputies said.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news released. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this

Deputies did not release a possible motive.

No one was injured.

No other details were released.

