Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow to more than $300 million each

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Others lottery bad luck may mean good luck for players of both Powerball and Mega Millions.

    Powerball officials announced that the jackpot will be at least $384 million for its next drawing Saturday. No one won the big prize in Wednesday’s drawing, USA Today reported.

    As for Mega Millions, that lottery drawing will have at least a $306 million jackpot for its Friday night drawing.

    But if you think luck will be on your side, think again. The odds of winning the grand prize for Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million. 

    But if the numbers are in your favor, Powerball has two winning options -- either a 30-payment annuity for the entire $384 million, or a one-time cash prize of $239.7 million.

    For Mega Millions, the annuity is $306 million with the one-time cash payout of $191 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are about 1 in 258 million, CBS News reported.

