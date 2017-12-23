Puppets from 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' for sale on eBay -- for $10 million

0

Rudolph is pulling a lot more than Santa’s sleigh these days.

A pair of puppets from the classic 1964 stop-motion Rankin/Bass TV special, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” were spotted on eBay for a mind-blowing $10 million.

Up for bid are the puppets of Rudolph and Santa Claus, according to the eBay listing.

The seller is self-proclaimed “1960s Hollywood memorabilia collector” Peter Lutrario (lutcom4imh), who bought the pieces in 2010 from a friend of Rick Goldschmidt, a Rankin/Bass expert, WPIX reported.

His reason for listing the items at the staggering price?

“I was just curious to see what the market would bear,” Lutrario told WPIX. His decision to sell them is curious, considering he once told CNN they held a special place in his heart.

“I never thought I would get the opportunity to own these dolls,” he said in a 2015 interview. “(They) represent what Christmas is to me.”

Goldschmidt is unhappy that the priceless items are being auctioned off. He hopes they go to a museum so they can be enjoyed by fans.

“It’s just sad to see the puppets being put on eBay,” he told reporters. “People love to see them. It’s something that’s a treasured part of Americana,” he said. “I’d like to see it in a museum -- not in someone’s briefcase.”

Regardless of where they end up, Goldschmidt doesn’t believe they will fetch anywhere near $10 million.

“No one’s going to pay $10 million,” he said. “Not even a museum or the Smithsonian.”

The eBay page for the items read, “These 2 puppets are Certainly one of the Most Iconic and Famous Collectibles in the entire World, and are certainly the Most Famous Holiday and Christmas Props In the History of Television. We are dealing with something Magnificent and Iconic on a Level all its own.”

It continues, “To many, they are Christmas. We all grew up with them, and they are recognizable in an instant by every generation. Couple that with the fact that they are ONE OF A KIND.”

For anyone who has several million lying around, you’ve got until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25 to place your bid. Shipping is $9.75, according to the listing.

And yes, Rudolph’s nose is still “oh, so bright.” It still lights up, Lutrario wrote.

