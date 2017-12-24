‘Real Housewives' star arrested for battery on a cop, disorderly intoxication

0

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Update 9:30 a.m.: Luann de Lesseps, 52 and a star of The Real Housewives of New York City reality series, will be released without bond from Palm Beach County Jail, a judge ruled Sunday.

De Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, said an assistant state’s attorney.

“I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney said De Lesseps told people prior to her arrest. A mug shot of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Lu Ann De Lesseps. She was arrested in Palm Beach, Fla., early Sunday on drunk and disorderly conduct charges. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office A mug shot of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Lu Ann De Lesseps. She was arrested in Palm Beach, Fla., early Sunday on drunk and disorderly conduct charges.

(Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

De Lesseps, who has no prior offenses, will be allowed to go back to New York, Judge Ted Booras ruled.

Booras, acknowledging De Lesseps’ celebrity, said she should hire a criminal defense attorney from Palm Beach instead of ignoring the charges.

“I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said.

De Lesseps was advised by Booras not to incriminate herself and respond to him when he said she might have a drinking problem.

BREAKING: Luann de Lesseps was arrested by Palm Beach police on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, crimes against a person. She was booked in jail at 1:25 a.m. this morning. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/cr7ea7KVW4 — Housewives Fanatic (@HousewivesFan_) December 24, 2017

“Don’t say anything,” he told the reality star.

Orginal story: “The Countess,” a Real Housewives of New York City reality star, was arrested by Palm Beach police Sunday morning.

Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m.

De Lesseps is a former wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps and retained the French royal title after their 2009 divorce until her remarriage in 2016. She was married to Tom D’Agostino Jr. until earlier this year.

UPDATE: “I’m going to kill you all,” Luann de Lesseps told people before she was arrested, according to the state attorney.https://t.co/qDbujguPVo pic.twitter.com/IGQNn64e8q — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) December 24, 2017

