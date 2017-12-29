‘Real Housewives' star heading to rehab after arrest for drunken behavior

PALM BEACH, Fla. - “The Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps is heading to rehab after after her arrest in Palm Beach, Fla., last weekend.
De Lesseps, 52, announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that’s she’s voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center.
In an apology, de Lesseps told her followers she was embarrassed by what occurred. Police said de Lesseps was drunk when she slammed a door in the face of an officer and told other officers she was going to kill them.
December 29, 2017
This wasn’t the first time de Lesseps expressed regret for her actions in Palm Beach.
She apologized a day after her arrest on her Twitter account and said it was her first time on the island since her wedding with Tom D’Agostino Jr. at The Brazilian Court Hotel last New Year’s Eve.
During her first appearance at Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday, Judge Ted Booras told de Lesseps to stop drinking because she might have a problem.
I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018— Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}