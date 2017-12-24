Restaurant offers free Christmas dinner to those in need

0

SEATTLE - A Seattle Thai restaurant is offering a free Christmas dinner to anyone in need on Christmas Day.

>> Read more trending news

“If you know someone who would not be able to have a festive holiday (meal) on Christmas Day, Thai Siam Restaurant would like to extend our warmest invitation to a free turkey and meatloaf dinner,” the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

The meals will be served from noon to 2 p.m. on Christmas at the Crown Hill neighborhood restaurant.

The free meal for those in need has been a family tradition at the restaurant since 1988.

“Every year when we do them, it’s a good feeling that we can give back, because everyone here is supporting (the cause),” Thai Siam manager Ott Pinbang told KIRO 7 last year.

In 2016, the restaurant served 800 meals on Christmas.

Earlier this year, Thai Siam also had a benefit dinner to support the Union Gospel Mission, Cancer Lifeline and other organizations. The dinner was $25 per person for adults, and all proceeds from the dinner benefited those in need.

That benefit dinner raised $30,739.08.

“What a beautiful day today,” restaurant staff posted afterward on Facebook. “Thank you everyone for your generosity and support to our 2017 benefit dinner. Making this year the most successful one.”

Thai Siam is accepting donations ahead of the Christmas Day meal. To donate, call 206-784-5465.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.