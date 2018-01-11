Ricky Martin confirms marriage to artist Jwan Yosef

0

LOS ANGELES - Ricky Martin started the new year as a married man.

The 46-year-old singer and actor confirmed to E! News that he married his partner, artist Jwan Yosef

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know,” Martin told a reporter at the premiere of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Wednesday.

“We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear (sic) everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,” Martin said.

Martin, father to 9-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, started dating Yosef in 2016. The two got engaged that same year.

A bigger party is to come, Martin said.

“The typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery,” he said.

Before he announced the marriage, Martin said he and Yosef hope to have a big family together.

"I would love to have a big family,” Martin said on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday. “Yes, I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it’s a lot going on. So we’re going to put things in order first and then we’re going to get ready for many more kids.”

Martin said Wednesday that he was enjoying married life.

“It feels amazing. I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” Martin said.

