Robert De Niro goes on profanity-laced rant on President Trump at awards show

NEW YORK - Robert De Niro has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, and he continued to rail on the commander in chief Tuesday night.

CNN reported that De Niro was addressing an audience at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City and compared the Trump administration’s attacks on the media to those carried out by former President Richard Nixon.

Video of the speech came from audience members, who quoted De Niro’s harsh condemnations on social media. The New York Times and The Washington Post also reported on De Niro’s criticism of Trump.

The actor made the remarks in a speech before introducing actress Meryl Streep, who has also been outspoken against Trump.

“This (expletive) idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes -- the guy is a (expletive) fool ... our baby-in-chief -- the ‘(expletive)in-chief’ I call him,” De Niro said.

The actor’s remarks against Trump started before the 2016 presidential election, when he urged voters to cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton.

“I know we’re here to celebrate movies in Hollywood … but it’s two days before a frightening election, and the shadow of politics is hanging over us whether we like it or not, and it’s hard for me to think about anything else,” De Niro told the audience at the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards. “So let me just lay it out right here — we have the opportunity to prevent a comedy from turning into a tragedy. Vote for Hillary Tuesday.”

Others who attended Tuesday’s event were Whoopi Goldberg, Angelina Jolie, actress and former Miss Israel Gal Gadot and late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert.

