Royal family goes to church for first Christmas with Meghan Markle

    By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

    The British royal family continued its tradition of going to church in style on Christmas, and they were joined Monday by the family’s newest addition — Meghan Markle.

    The queen appeared in pink, wearing one of her iconic hats, and Markle wore a brown coat and a dark brown hat. The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English, noted on Twitter that it’s one of the first times Markle has been out in a hat, and it will probably be the first time of many.

    Hundreds of people gathered outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene to await Prince William, his wife the former Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and his fiance, Markle.

    Markle wore a Sentaler coat while the ever-fashionable Middleton wore Miu Miu, according to Glamour.

    The occasion proved especially joyful for one couple, BBC News reported. Michael Metz proposed to his girlfriend, Ashley Millican, while waiting in line to see the royal family, according to the news network.

    Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to be married May 19.

