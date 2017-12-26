Royal family goes to church for first Christmas with Meghan Markle

0

The British royal family continued its tradition of going to church in style on Christmas, and they were joined Monday by the family’s newest addition — Meghan Markle.

The queen appeared in pink, wearing one of her iconic hats, and Markle wore a brown coat and a dark brown hat. The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English, noted on Twitter that it’s one of the first times Markle has been out in a hat, and it will probably be the first time of many.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, together with the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family, arrive for Christmas Day church service at Sandringham https://t.co/TE455ryES1 pic.twitter.com/TPurtyspBs — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 25, 2017

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene to await Prince William, his wife the former Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and his fiance, Markle.

Markle wore a Sentaler coat while the ever-fashionable Middleton wore Miu Miu, according to Glamour.

A line stretching all the way down the road in Sandringham, people tell us it is massive turnout today to see the royals especially Harry and Meghan #harryandmeghan #merrycrimbo #Sandringham pic.twitter.com/dk9Zx5DMRp — Lama Hasan (@LamaHasan) December 25, 2017

The occasion proved especially joyful for one couple, BBC News reported. Michael Metz proposed to his girlfriend, Ashley Millican, while waiting in line to see the royal family, according to the news network.

In the crowd to see the Royal Family at Sandringham was Michael Metz, who proposed to his girlfriend Ashley Millican...



She said yes 💍☺️ https://t.co/Z7IZ95v2i0 pic.twitter.com/AdXBKexG9F — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 25, 2017

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to be married May 19.

