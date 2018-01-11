  • Sam's Club abruptly closes locations across the country

    By: Fox13Memphis.com , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Memphis, Tenn. - Sam’s Club locations across the country are abruptly closing for good without warning to staff and customers.

    A Memphis Sam’s Club location has closed its doors for good, announcing the closure to employees this morning.

    The Memphis store is not the only one. There are reports of stores across the country, including in Ohio and Texas, shutting their doors today.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories