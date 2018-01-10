Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia makes history on Vogue cover

0

Alexis Olympia Ohanian is already making history.

The first child of tennis icon Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is the youngest-ever to grace the cover of Vogue magazine.

>> Read more trending news

The 4-month-old baby posed for the cover with her mother when she was 3 months old.

In a new interview with the magazine, Williams shares how her life has changed since giving birth, and details a health scare leading to and after an emergency cesarean section.

Thrilled to cover @voguemagazine's February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget: https://t.co/aQ6ZpxZeB4 pic.twitter.com/iTwDMoGZf7 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 10, 2018

Although she’s expressed interest in just moving to Silicon Valley and being a full-time mother, she still has goals in her tennis career.

“Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25 (Grand Slam wins).”

“I think having a baby might help,” she said.” When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born. Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.”

Serena Williams covers the latest issue of Vogue with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Welcoming Olympia into the world was not without complications. Vogue reported that Williams underwent an emergency C-section when her daughter’s heart rate dropped during contractions. The day after, she had shortness of breath from several small blood clots that formed in her lungs. The athlete has a history of blood clots and was off her daily anticoagulant regimen because of the C-section. A coughing spell from her pulmonary embolism split her surgery scar, and she went into surgery again, where a hematoma was in her abdomen. She went into surgery a third time to have a filter inserted to prevent more pulmonary embolisms.

The surgeries meant Williams had to spend six weeks on bed rest, but she’s since recovered and has her sights set on her life as a wife, mother and tennis great.

“I think sometimes women limit themselves,” Williams said. “I’m not sure why we think that way, but I know that we’re sometimes taught to not dream as big as men, not to believe we can be a president or a CEO, when in the same household, a male child is told he can be anything he wants. I’m so glad I had a daughter. I want to teach her that there are no limits.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.