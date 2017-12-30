Serena Williams reflects on the year she became a mom

Serena Williams went through the change of a lifetime this year when she welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis, with now-husband Alexis Ohanian, and she’s taking a look back at the whole process as 2017 comes to a close.
“This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments,” the tennis star began a Dec. 29 Instagram post.
Williams shared a corresponding photo for each event, showing her on the tennis court at the Australian Open, cradling the trophy after her win, debuting her baby bump, documenting her pregnancy, her baby and bridal shower, and her Vanity Fair cover.
This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments. 1. The day I found out I was pregnant. I had to pretend I everything was normal but I was dying inside. After all I had a grand slam to play. 2. Melbourne 7 weeks pregnant 3. Wow I won the Australian Open. I was 9 weeks by than. No one knew outside of venus and my fiancé Alexis 4. Everyone got me stuffed animals for my bridal shower. 5. 24 weeks. 6. bridal shower by @thevlvgroup 7. still hitting at 7.5 weeks 8. @vanityfair cover of the year for me 9. Just about ready to pop 10. The day before I checked into hospital to have my amazing baby
In addition to the top moments she listed, Williams also married Ohanian in a New Orleans wedding in November, after giving birth to their daughter in September.
She returned to the tennis court Saturday, competing in her first match since having her baby, but lost to Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
“I’m excited. It’s good to be back on the court,” she said after the match, according to ESPN. “This was such a good time for me. … First matches back are always super-incredibly hard, especially after having a baby. It was great. I was glad I could do it here.”
