Sports reporter Courtney Roland found after disappearing in Houston

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - Update 10:39 a.m. EST Jan. 8: A Texas A&M University football reporter who vanished in Houston over the weekend was found under an overpass Monday after she was recognized by a passerby, police said.

    A person called authorities around 8:15 a.m. local time after recognizing Courtney Roland from news coverage, authorities said. She was found under an overpass at the Interstate 610 West Loop at Richmond, police said.

    She appeared to be unharmed.

    It was not immediately clear why Roland was under the overpass. Authorities earlier said they found Roland’s white Jeep parked at a lot near The Galleria, a mall in Houston. Officers also recovered Roland’s purse and cellphone before finding the 29-year-old.

    Update 9:36 a.m. EST Jan. 8﻿: ﻿Police said they found Texas A&M University football reporter Courtney Roland on Monday morning after she was reported missing over the weekend in Houston.

    Police later said she was found in the area.

    Police declined to say exactly where she was found, although officers said she appeared to be unharmed.

    Original report: Houston police are searching for a 29-year-old sports reporter who went missing after telling her friends that she thought someone was following her, according to multiple reports.

    Officers said Monday that they found Courtney Roland’s white Jeep parked in a lot overnight near The Galleria, a mall in Houston. Police found Roland’s phone in the vehicle and her purse was found at a nearby business, according to authorities.

    Roland covers Texas A&M football for AggieYell.com and Rivals.com, according to the Houston Chronicle.

    Officers said Roland was last seen walking alone in a store at the mall around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

    Friends told the Chronicle they last heard from Roland early Sunday morning, when she texted her roommate about a blue truck she said was following her after she left a Walgreens.

    Roland’s roommate, who was not identified, told KPRC that a man in a blue truck followed Roland to her home. After she parked, the roommate told KPRC “the blue truck looped back around and parked behind her. … Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off.”

    Her roommate later said he and Roland planned to meet later Sunday, but he told KPRC he didn’t hear from her again.

    “If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you too,” Courtney Roland’s father, Steve Roland, told KHOU. “And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people.”

    Anyone with information on the missing 29-year-old is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

     

