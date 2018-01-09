  • Student killed after drunken driver crashes truck into bar

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MARYVILLE, Mo. - A university student was struck and killed after a pickup truck crashed through a wall of a bar she was at Sunday. 

    Northwest Missouri State University student Morgan McCoy, 19, of Liberty, was at the Palms Bar and Grill when a vehicle crashed into the building around 12:40 a.m., according to the school.

    She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

    McCoy, an elementary education major, was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and worked at the university’s school of education. 

    Bar owner Erik Schreiber, a retired police officer, takes safety seriously. 

    "It’s been a really rough to deal with, knowing that inside those walls I did everything I could and a random bad decision by somebody affects the whole community like this,” Schreiber told WDAF

    He started a GoFundMe to help McCoy’s family with funeral expenses. 

    The driver, Alex Allen, 21, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to KMA. He had a blood alcohol level of .207, according to KMA. A driver is considered impaired at .08.

