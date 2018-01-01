Suspect in abduction of children, woman's death in Texas still at large

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Police are still searching for a man they say was involved in the abduction of two children from Round Rock, Texas, and also a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman on Sunday.
Officers responded Sunday to a welfare call in Round Rock and found the woman dead inside the residence, police said. An Amber Alert was also issued Sunday after the two children were reported missing
ACTIVE #AMBERAlert Luluvioletta and Lilianais were last seen on December 30, 2017 in Round Rock, #Texas. They may be in the company of Terry Miles. They may be traveling in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent four door hatchback, with TX plates JGH9845, similar to the one shown. pic.twitter.com/nSClRFhpQ0— NCMEC (@MissingKids) January 1, 2018
Authorities are searching for Terry Allen Miles, 44, as a person of interest in the suspicious death. He has also been tied to the abduction of two children, 14-year-old Lilianas Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Margaret. Miles was last seen on Saturday.
Police said he could be heading to Louisiana in a gray 2007 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. He is described as being 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard. Police said Miles wears glasses.
Authorities said there have been no updates to the investigation at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.
