Teacher arrested after student found lewd photos of girls on his iPad, police say

HONESDALE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teacher is facing a string of charges after he loaned a student his iPad and the boy found disturbing images of young female classmates, police said.

Gaspare Gambino was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 14 counts of invasion of privacy and accused of taking photos and videos of over a dozen different students in his classes at Honesdale High School. In many cases, the videos zoomed in on students’ private parts, police said. The evidence reportedly came to light when Gambino loaned his iPad to a student who’d forgotten to bring his. The student tried logging in on his Google account but came upon Gambino’s, where the photos were stored, The Associated Press reported.

When the images initially came to light in September, Gambino, who has taught Spanish at the school since 2015, was suspended without pay. According to the arrest affidavit, the student who discovered the photos “observed photos of several young teenage girls” and “close-ups of the female genitalia and breasts.” After the student made the discovery, he showed the evidence to other students in the class, authorities said. One of the students reported the photos to administrators later in the day, authorities said. Gambino reportedly tried to delete the photos after he was suspended.

Police say not all of the victims have been identified, and the charges are filed as misdemeanors, The Times-Tribune reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

