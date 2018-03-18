0 The Roots' SXSW show canceled after bomb threat; man arrested

AUSTIN, Texas - Update, 2:14 a.m. CDT Sunday: Austin police have arrested a man in connection with a bomb threat that led to the cancellation of The Roots’ show Saturday at South by Southwest.

The city of Austin tweeted the following statement early Saturday:

Statement regarding the Bud Light Fair Market event attached. pic.twitter.com/LWsd8sgaYT — Austin Texas (@austintexasgov) March 18, 2018

Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, the release said.

The police also tweeted this photo of the suspect, Trevor Ingram.

Booking photo of Trevor Ingram. pic.twitter.com/pEpE3lifVn — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: A South by Southwest performance by The Roots at Fair Market in Austin, Texas, was canceled Saturday night due to a “security concern,” event organizers said.

Due to a security concern we have made the hard decision to cancel tonight's event. Your safety and the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority. — Bud Light (@budlight) March 18, 2018

The Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam at Fair Market has been canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. #SXSW https://t.co/iLkmAcroAh — SXSW (@sxsw) March 18, 2018

A police spokesman said around 9:30 p.m. that more information would be released via Twitter, but nothing had been posted by 11:30 p.m. CDT.

However, the Austin Chronicle reported that it had two staffers at the event. One staffer heard event workers discussing the concern as a bomb threat, according to a report the weekly posted online, and "a second Chronicle staffer spoke with someone working at Fair Market tonight, who confirmed that Austin police were canvassing the property to determine whether there is any validity to the threat."

The cancellation of the show on the final night of the South By Southwest Festival comes at a time of heightened concern in the city following three deadly package bombs – two on Monday – that have exploded in East Austin this month, killing two people and seriously injuring a third.

Representatives for the event issued the following statement Saturday night after the cancellation:

“Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam. After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.”

In an Instagram post, Fair Market representatives said Anheuser-Busch made the call to cancel the event.

In a tweet that was later deleted Saturday night, frontman Questlove wrote, “Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight. Tonight’s show has been cancelled. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line.”

In response to fans who were upset after waiting in line for hours, Questlove also tweeted:

Uh come on now. If you gonna point fingers, start w the individual who caused it to be canceled. — T'Questlove (@questlove) March 18, 2018

