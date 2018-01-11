  • These are the 25 highest-paying jobs of 2018

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    A career in medicine is one of the best-paying jobs of 2018, according to a new list.

    U.S. News & World Report has released its Best Jobs 2018 ranking, which is composed of 12 sub-rankings, including best business jobs, best tech jobs and highest-paying jobs.

    Analysts at the site collected projected data on job openings between 2016 and 2026 as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the ranking, and focused on the job titles that topped the list.

    Each job was scored based on a variety of metrics, including median salary, employment rate, 10-year growth volume, stress level, work-life balance and more.

    Of the 25 best-paying jobs on the list, the top 11 fall under the health care industry, with anesthesiologist topping the list.

    Here are the 25 best-paying jobs of 2018 and their median salaries, according to U.S. News & World Report:

    1. Anesthesiologist, $208,000

    2. Surgeon, $208,000

    3. Obstetrician and gynecologist, $208,000

    4. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon, $208,000

    5. Orthodontist, $208,000

    6. Physician, $196,380

    7. Psychiatrist, $194,740

    8. Pediatrician, $168,990

    9. Dentist, $153,900

    10. Prosthodontist, $126,050

    11. Nurse anesthetist, $160,270

    12. Petroleum engineer, $128,230

    13. IT manager, $135,800

    14. Marketing manager, $131, 180

    15. Podiatrist, $124,830

    16. Lawyer, $118,160

    17. Financial manager, $121,750

    18. Sales manager, $117,960

    19. Financial advisor, $90,530

    20. Business operations manager, $99,310

    21. Pharmacist, $122,230

    22. Optometrist, $106,140

    23. Actuary, $100,610

    24. Political scientist, $114,290

    25. Medical and health services manager, $95,540

    Learn more about the ranking at U.S. News & World Report.

