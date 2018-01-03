  • Tiffany Trump rings in new year at Playboy party

    By: Christabel Duah, Rare.us

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - After a week at Mar-a-Lago with her presidential family, Tiffany Trump headed to California to spend New Year’s Eve with a very different kind of group.

    The first daughter was a guest at a Los Angeles bash hosted by heir to the Playboy throne Cooper Hefner. The 24-year-old was photographed speaking to Hefner and posing beside his fiancee, Scarlett Byrne, as well as other friends, multiple media outlets reported, including the Washington PostPage SixPeople and the Daily Mail.

     

    Tiffany Trump and Scarlett Byrne, @playboy #NYE2018

    A post shared by Candace Jordan (@candidcandace) on

     

    @playboy #NYE2018

    A post shared by Candace Jordan (@candidcandace) on

     

    Tiffany Trump has joined the @playboy party!

    A post shared by Candace Jordan (@candidcandace) on

    The event marked the first New Year’s Eve bash since magazine founder Hugh Hefner’s death on Sept. 27. He was 91 years old.

    The late Hefner reportedly had wanted Marla Maples — Tiffany’s mother and Donald Trump’s second wife — to pose in his controversial magazine just three years before Tiffany’s birth. However, the actress turned down the offer.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “I’m thankful for my body, but I didn’t want to exploit it,” she reportedly said. “How would I ever be taken seriously?”

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories