Trump in Palm Beach: VIPs flock to New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The stars were out in full force Sunday night as President Donald Trump threw a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

Trump, who spent the afternoon golfing, tweeted out New Year’s wishes and predicted a “fantastic 2018.”

Hundreds of people attended the pricey bash, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former baseball star Keith Hernandez and Donald Trump’s three oldest children.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve gala went for $600 for club members and $750 for guests, Politico reported.

First lady Melania Trump wore an Erdem’s Emery floral sequined midi dress. Originally priced at $5,500, the dress can be found online for $2,500.

The menu for the guests was typically lavish, with lobster ravioli, tenderloin, sea bass and the traditional New Year’s Eve baked Alaska.

Party on the Moon returned to provide the musical entertainment. The band has played at Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s Eve galas since 2009. The band posted a photo of the Mar-a-Lago ballroom on its Instagram account.

What a year it’s been, and we're just getting started. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!! pic.twitter.com/qsMNyN1UJG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Happy New Year’s Eve! xx A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

