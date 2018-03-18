  • Trump slams Mueller, McCabe in Sunday tweets

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    In a flurry of tweets Sunday morning, President Donald Trump criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey, CNN reported.

    Trump suggested partisan bias, wondering on Twitter why the Mueller team had “13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?”

    Another tweet refuted the news that McCabe had written memos about his interactions with Trump. McCabe told CNN that he had three meetings and one telephone call with the president. 

    "Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me," Trump tweeted, calling the memos “fake.”

    Trump’s tweets came a day after it was reported that Mueller interviewed McCabe and asked him about Comey’s firing, CNN reported.

     

