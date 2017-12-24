Trump to Mar-a-Lago friends on tax bill: ‘You all just got a lot richer,' CBS reports

PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump reportedly told his friends at a gathering at Mar-a-Lago Friday night, “You all just got a lot richer,” according to CBS News.
Trump was apparently referencing the sweeping tax overhaul Congress passed last week and the president signed into law on Friday, before heading to the so-called “Winter White House” for the holidays.
CBS reported Trump made the comments about the rich getting richer to his friends dining at a nearby table, and to two others, who told CBS News about the remark, according to the network.
The GOP’s tax legislation was widely criticized as helping the wealthy the most and doing little to benefit the middle class.
>> Related: Photos: Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home Mar-a-Lago
Corporations benefit the most under the new tax law, with a major and permanent reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.
The overhaul also doubles the standard deduction for individual taxpayers and drops the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.
Polls show less than half of all Americans approve of the Republican’s tax bill. No Democrats voted for the legislation.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}