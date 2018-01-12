Urn containing cremated remains donated to Goodwill

VANCOUVER, Wash. - Police in Vancouver, Washington, are seeking the public’s help in locating or identifying anyone who may be associated with an urn containing cremated remains that was donated to a Goodwill.
Police said the urn was dropped off at the store located at 6425 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.
On Sunday, an employee at the store was going through donations and discovered the urn.
Police are hoping to turn the urn over to family members, as it is believed this item was inadvertently donated.
Vancouver Police seeking assistance to locate anyone associated with an urn with cremated remains inside that was donated at a local Goodwill. If you recognize this urn and who may be associated with it, call Vancouver Police Evidence at (360) 487-7404. pic.twitter.com/y4HUsifShx— Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) January 10, 2018
