Video shows family getting kicked off Southwest flight

CHICAGO - A video showing a family being escorted off a Southwest Airlines plane just before takeoff at Chicago’s Midway International Airport has has gone viral, WGN reported.
Alexis Armstrong, 24, filmed part of the incident on her cellphone. The video showed attendants telling a couple and their 2-year-old daughter to leave after the child had insisted on sitting in her father’s lap, WGN reported. The father said the girl had calmed down and there was no need to leave, but one of the attendants said “The decision has been made."
TRENDING NOW:
- Police bust alleged human trafficking operation in hotel
- SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood
- Business owner accused of stealing jewelry from clients
- VIDEO: Busy weekend in Pittsburgh with St. Patrick's Day Parade, NCAA Tournament
Armstrong, who was sitting a row back and across the aisle from the family, told WGN she did not think the family should have been kicked off the plane.
In a statement, Southwest said the conversation “escalated” between the crew and the customer.
“We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved,” Southwest said in the statement. “The traveling party was booked on the next flight to Atlanta after the original flight continued as planned.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}