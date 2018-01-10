Virginia man learns black ice is all too real

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. - If you think you had a bad morning, take a look at what happened to this Virginia man as he tried to leave his home on Tuesday.
We’ve seen our share of Niagara Falls frozen images, bomb cyclone aftermath and seriously wrecked roads in multiple states due to harsh winter weather, but this incident is certainly the funniest thing to happen because of the cold snap.
A video shows Tim Besecker slipping and sliding down his driveway because of black ice. It ends with him falling onto the grass in his work clothes.
“Just another day heading to the office for Tim! #blackiceisreal,” his wife Kelly posted on Facebook with the video, which has been viewed more than 17 million times in a day.
Tim’s comical and cartoonish fall may look painful but Kelly Besecker said her husband was physically unscathed.
“He is fine," she tweeted. "This thing is going viral. I cannot stop laughing."
He is fine. This thing is going viral. I cannot stop laughing— Kelly Besecker (@BeseckerKelly) January 9, 2018
