Warriors star Stephen Curry confirms interest in buying piece of Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who was raised in Charlotte, confirmed that he is serious about buying part of the Carolina Panthers.

Owner Jerry Richardson announced last week that he is selling the Panthers at the end of the season amid a sexual misconduct investigation.

Curry was one of several people to quickly voice their interest last weekend.

He told an ESPN reporter that it’s a unique opportunity to impact his hometown.

"I'm serious, I'm really serious about that. … Just an unprecedented unique situation, and knowing kind of what storylines are around the NFL right now, maybe having a hand in that,” Curry said. “So we'll see how that plays out and take whoever along ride with me, whoever wants to come watch Cam (Newton) and everybody, hopefully win Super Bowls.”

Curry said he’s setting up meetings with potential investors.

Charlotte Hornets co-owner Felix Sabates said that a local group of business people are also trying to buy the team.

Richardson announced his intent to sell the team hours after Sports Illustrated published a report with allegations of sexual misconduct and a racist remark.

The article claimed at least four former employees received confidential settlements.

