WATCH: Bill Hader's Stefon returns to 'SNL,' and fans just can't get enough

NEW YORK - He's baaack!
"Saturday Night Live" alum Bill Hader returned to the comedy show as host this week – and, much to fans' delight, revived his beloved character, New York City correspondent Stefon.
Hader brought his character-breaking comedy to "Weekend Update," recommending some unusual St. Patrick's Day hot spots.
"New York's hottest club is Gooosh," Hader's Stefon said. "Inspired by true events, this former CVS, which became a Chase Bank then became a CVS again, has a troubling yet familiar feel, like when Larry King would play himself in a movie."
#Stefon returns to the Update desk to offer some #StPatricksDay recommendations. #SNL pic.twitter.com/iGHHKJdixg— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018
Another suggestion? "If you're Irish, or just white and violent, I have the St. Paddy's place for you. New York's hottest Irish club is 'Off to Church, Mother,'" he said, adding, "This place has everything: Peeps, TED Talks, Roman J. Israel, Esq., and be sure to hit the dance floor and do a jig with Ireland' s hottest Farrah-cauns — leprechauns that look like Farrah Fawcett."
If you're Irish or just love #StPatricksDay Stefon knows the hottest club in NYC. #SNL pic.twitter.com/xDi6kCuuUB— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018
John Mulaney, Stefon's co-creator, also joined Hader as Stefon's lawyer, Shy.
John Mulaney wrote many of the Stefon sketches on @nbcsnl - looks like he had a hand in this one as well pic.twitter.com/IMlRAA0u7X— Brian Steinberg (@bristei) March 18, 2018
During the segment, fans flocked to Twitter to sing Stefon's praises. Scroll down to see what they were saying.
I actually screamed in my room when they introduced Stefon 😭💓 @nbcsnl— Rachel Hirsch (@richfroggy) March 18, 2018
STEFON!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ BEST NIGHT EVER!!!!!!!! @nbcsnl— Danielle Bonet (@broadwaystar952) March 18, 2018
STEFON IS BACK @nbcsnl— ‘68 (@phoenixjoplin) March 18, 2018
Y'ALL REALLY BROUGHT STEFON BACK @nbcsnl— baby chili flake (@Endishu1) March 18, 2018
Live reaction of me when John Mulaney CAME ON TV DURING THE STEFON SEGMENT pic.twitter.com/GkMRm84wdm— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 18, 2018
