WATCH: Haywire ski lift runs in reverse, flings off terrified skiers

GADAURI, Georgia - A terrifying accident involving a ski lift at a resort in Eastern Europe that started running in reverse at high speed and flinging off horrified skiers was caught on cellphone video and posted on YouTube.
It happened in Gadauri, Georgia, in the Greater Caucasus Mountains.
The malfunctioning lift violently tossed tourists to the ground as it picked up speed, injuring 10 people, according to The Telegraph, including a Ukrainian man who broke his hand.
At least one news outlet reported the ski lift operator was to blame for the accident, although it’s unclear exactly what happened.
