Watch: Pistons' Boban Marjanovic gets down with ‘Chicken Noodle Soup'

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Detroit Pistons center Boban Marjanovic showed off some of his dance moves with teammate Tobias Harris in an Instagram post, grooving to Webstar’s “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

    At 7-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Marjanovic knows how to clear it out when guarding the basket. The native of Serbia also displayed some nimble footwork and flexibility as he danced to the rap song.

    Naturally, he finished off the dance with a soda on the side.

