Wedding bells planned for ‘Grey's Anatomy'

There’s going to be a wedding soon on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Entertainment Online reported.
Oh, spoiler alert -- if you did not watch Thursday’s episode and want to find out for yourself, skip this story.
The turbulent relationship between Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) ends with their engagement by the end of the episode, titled “Old Scares, Future Hearts.”
Jo feels the need to make a confession to Alex, but he cuts her off and runs to his dresser, looking for something.
“Where the freak is my ring?” he finally asks.
“Alex, I’m wearing it,” she tells him.
The proposal is made and accepted. Wedding details are coming soon.
